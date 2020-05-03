Twenty-two years ago, you could drive to Toppers and see a tall flag pole flying the American Flag on a regular basis.
The yard where the flag and pole stood belongs to Loiselle Bos or Mamaw as most people in town know her. She originally wanted raise a flag to remember her late husband Jim Bos, but could no longer do it for various mechanical reasons.
Jim was a long time Wagoner resident and a Veteran of the Air Force. He always took pride in displaying the American Flag in his yard. He would have been 91 on April 22 and all Loiselle wanted was to see a flag on the pole again, but was unable to do it herself.
The Maxey family got wind of the problem. Don and Tink Maxey, along with their daughter Michelle Owen and grandson Garrett Owen, decided they would do whatever it took to put a smile on Mamaw’s face.
After a few trips out and few different tools they were able to repair the pole and honor Jim’s memory in just the way he would have wanted.
Mamaw has been staring at her flag almost daily and wanted to thank the family for what they did for her.
It may seem small, but it means the entire world to her.