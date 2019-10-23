The damage survey team with the National Weather Service in Tulsa has confirmed on Twitter that tornado damage did indeed occur between Coweta and Wagoner during Sunday, Oct. 20 storms.
Officials say it will be rated low-end EF-1 with maximum winds of 85-90 miles per hour.
A home was damaged and trees and power poles were blown down.
Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood reminds residents to call and report any and all storm damage if they have not done so already.
“If we do not find the damage or see it, we won’t be able to tell what kind of damage they had,” Underwood said. “Please contact us at 918-279-0059, via Facebook (Wagoner County Emergency Management) or by email at hunderwood@wagonercounty.ok.gov.”
Damage reports can also be placed by going online to damage.ok.gov.