It won’t be long before the Christmas season is here, and the Road Warriors 4 Christ and Wagoner Community Outreach are teaming up to help make the holiday special for local children through their annual Wagoner Toy Run.
This year’s run is planned Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. and all motorcycle enthusiasts and others are invited to participate. Participants should bring unwrapped toys and canned goods for the ride and line up at Coweta Walmart, Highway 51 and 111th Street.
Kickstands go up at 2:15 p.m. for the ride to Wagoner. By 2:45 p.m., riders plan to be at Wagoner Community Outreach, 700 S.W. 13th Street.
There will then be a hot meal with dessert served, as well as door prizes. The toys will be collected by the Wagoner Community Outreach and dispersed to children about a week before Christmas.
The canned goods collected will be for monthly dinners hosted by Wagoner Community Outreach, where groceries are given out to families that are in need.
For those who wish to help with the toy drive but are unable to participate on Nov. 3, an earlier opportunity is offered on Friday, Nov. 1 with the Bulldog’s Bike Night and RW4C Toy Drive at the Wagoner Bulldog football game.
All loyal Bulldog fans are invited and encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game for distribution to local children.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and boxes will be available to collect the toys. Gate admission is $5 per person.
For more information about either of these opportunities for giving in Wagoner, call Mike at 918-852-4911.