For the past nine years, Traci Baker Photography has been active in the community capturing special moments through the lens of a camera. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, business owner Traci Baker placed her membership with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
Baker ventured into photography with a hand-me-down camera in hand. She took senior photos of her middle daughter, Sydni, and was applauded by those who saw them for their excellent quality.
Encouraged, she began to study every YouTube and Google item on photography she could find and started attending every workshop possible. She said she enjoys what she does because it is ever changing.
“I can constantly switch it up, and that is why you don’t see me doing the same thing over and over,” Baker said. “I don’t like cookie cutter stuff. I can’t do the lineup of sports teams and take the same pictures over and over again.”
She said for her, photography has always been about marketing and personal branding. As a young person, she watched commercials more than she did television. Now, when she goes to a movie, it’s to watch the set and scenery.
“People now understand what I’m doing on the personal branding side. Personal branding can help people with their business,” Baker said. “Every business needs to have a face, and the face of businesses have moved from the corporate side to more of the personal side.”
“It drives me nuts when I don’t see who the face is behind the business. I’m tickled to death that it’s starting to click with people!” she exclaimed. “What you may see as weird about yourself, like being overweight or having crooked teeth, it’s normal to other people and it’s what they are used to seeing. I try to get that across to people.”
She said shooting families are the fun part where they interact with one another.
“Shipman Funeral Home is the first family I got to do this (branding) with and they really understand it. Anita has been a true asset,” Baker noted. “I follow (social media) pages and businesses just to watch what kind of stuff they are posting. I’m a people watcher, and that’s what makes me good with what I’m doing.
“What I do with personal branding is educating clients and customers. I am all about learning behind the scene things.”
Baker, a graduate of Wagoner High School and Oklahoma State University, married her high school sweetheart, David. They have three daughters and four grandchildren.
For more information about Traci Baker Photography, go to www.tracibaker.com or follow her on Instagram and Facebook at Traci Baker Photographer. She can be reached at 918-520-2513.