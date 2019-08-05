Some 1,595 miles separate El Paso, Texas from Dayton, Ohio, yet the distance between both cities was blurred by the tears of millions as mass shootings there within a 24-hour period over the weekend claimed the lives of 29 people and injured another 53.
Just one week earlier, a shooting in Gilroy, Calif. at a community festival left three people dead and 12 more injured.
Meanwhile Saturday, Nearly half way between both El Paso and Dayton in Coweta, Okla, dozens of emergency services personnel were at the Coweta Intermediate High School undergoing intense training on what to do should an active shooter situation occur in Wagoner County.
The timing was completely ironic.
The large scale Active Shooter Hostile Event Response (ASHER) exercise was designed to build inter-agency
relationships, integrate communications and operations protocols among first responder and increase coordination while responding to a mass casualty event or a widespread natural disaster.
Coordinating the effort were Coweta Deputy Police Chief Ron Peterson and Coweta Fire Captain Ben Neff.
“Active shooter situations seem to be happening more and more and not just at schools. It happens more often in businesses and public settings,” Peterson said. “There are disgruntled employees and we have large public events such as Christmas parades, Fall Festival and other large activities in Coweta.”
“This is important training. What we’re trying to figure out is a way to get help to the most people in an active shooter situation, get them out of there and to a hospital,” he continued. “Most of the time, EMS doesn’t go in until after the scene is cleared. We are now learning how to create a ‘warm zone’ where we can get paramedics and EMTs in there more quickly to start treating the wounded and hopefully save more lives.
“If we can figure out policy and procedures to do this, we can potentially save a lot of lives should we be unfortunate to have this happen in our city. We want to get those medics inside, despite the fact there may still be an active shooter present, and initiate point of care contact as soon as possible to eliminate unnecessary deaths.”
Peterson said in 2016 when 49 people were killed and another 53 wounded in a mass shooting inside an Orlando, Fla. nightclub, many victims did not get point of care contact for up to three hours after the shooting started.
Neff said to his knowledge, Coweta Fire is the first fire agency to implement a program that will bring firefighter medics in with police as part of the rescue task force into a hostile area.
“By bringing in multiple municipal agencies and non-governmental organizations to establish relationships, that will benefit multiple communities in the future for responses that exceed our resource capabilities,” he noted.
“If God help us something like this happens, we will be prepared.”
Participating in Saturday’s ASHER exercise were Coweta Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Coweta Public Schools, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Wagoner County Emergency Management, Muskogee County Emergency management, Broken Arrow Fire, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, American Red Cross and representatives with the National Guard.
Coweta High Schools students and school district personnel portrayed the victims in all scenarios. During the training exercise, seven “died”, including the two suspects. Ten of those “wounded” required transport via ambulance and helicopter to area hospitals.
Freelance makeup artist Princie Patel, a graduate of Coweta High School and the Cinema Makeup School in Los Angeles, Calif., made injuries look lifelike.
Prior to the Saturday’s ASHER training, Coweta Fire and Police personnel all trained in Tactical Emergency Casualty Care so that police officers can also render aid to themselves, their partners and victims.