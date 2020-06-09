Wagoner County Election Board officials are looking for poll workers to serve during the June 30 Primary Election. A new hire training will be held Wednesday, June 10 at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioner's meeting room at the Wagoner County Courthouse.
Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said poll workers are specifically needed in the Stone Bluff area. Stone Bluff is located between Haskell and Leonard in southwest Wagoner County and is about a 25 minute drive from Wagoner and 10 minute drive from Coweta.
She asks anyone who may know of someone interested in working at that precinct to let them know of the training session. It is the only one of the county’s precincts that they are having difficulty keeping open.
“We are trying our hardest to keep the majority of our polling locations open,” Call said. “Covid has presented us with many issues – one being that we have lost long-standing poll workers because they are in this at-risk category.”
For more information, call the election board office at 918-485-2142 or message office’s Facebook page.