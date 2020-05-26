An increase in residential development in Coweta has prompted the need to make changes to trash collection days in the community.
Officials with the City of Coweta say currently, residential routes are run on Tuesday and Thursday while commercial routes run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. However, with the growth in residential development, there is now an imbalance in the residential routes.
The Tuesday route is significantly more challenging to complete in an eight-hour shift than the Thursday route.
Therefore, new Monday and Friday residential routes are being added to the schedule for some customers.
“With approximately 1,500 new single-family homes expected to be built north of 121st Street in the next decade, a change in the residential collection routes is inevitable,” said Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak. “City staff has determined this is an opportune time to re-distribute the routes to ensure the best service for all customers.”
Beginning Monday, June 8, a new Monday residential route will be generally located south of 141st Street and east of Highway 72 (Broadway). The Tuesday residential route will be generally located south of 141st Street and west of Highway 72 (Broadway).
Wednesdays will be reserved for certain commercial customers and bulk pickups. The Thursday route will run north of 141st Street and east of Highway 51 while a new Friday route will run north of 141st Street and west of Highway 51.
“For commercial customers, services will continue on the current schedule. Your pickup day is not changing,” Vavrinak said. “However, those routes may have to be adjusted in the future as well.”
City officials realize there may be confusion during the first week of this change. As a result, city crews will be available to pick up items from customers who may have inadvertently placed their garbage at the curb on the wrong day.
Vavrinak said in the long run, the change in pick up dates will make trash routes more efficient and less taxing on staff and equipment.
For more information about the changes in trash service, call the Coweta Public Works Authority at 918-486-8073.