Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CRAIG COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... CENTRAL ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... DELAWARE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... OTTAWA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHERN ADAIR COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... EASTERN NOWATA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1015 AM CDT TUESDAY. * AT 412 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN FALLING OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. SOME LOCATIONS HAVE PICKED UP BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN OVER THE PAST 3 HOURS. THIS RAIN MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF SECONDARY OR COUNTY ROADS. THE RAIN SHOULD GRADUALLY COME TO AN END BY AROUND SUNRISE. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BROKEN ARROW... CLAREMORE... TAHLEQUAH... SILOAM SPRINGS... MIAMI... WAGONER... VINITA... JAY... PRYOR... COWETA... PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA... GROVE... VERDIGRIS... COMMERCE... CHOUTEAU... CHELSEA... INOLA... WESTVILLE... LOCUST GROVE... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 236 AND 324. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&