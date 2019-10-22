Holiday fun begins this week with several family-friendly events planned in Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay. Be sure to attend any and all of the celebrations!
Downtown Wagoner Corp.
Downtown Wagoner Corp. will host a variety of holiday activities Saturday, Oct. 26 on both North Main and South Main.
A Hobblin Goblin Costume Parade will be held at 4 p.m., followed by Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. A costume contest will follow Trunk or Treat.
Crafts and games will be offered at the Wagoner City Library from 5-7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., an outdoor movie will be shown in the burned out building (BOB) location.
Porter First Baptist
The Porter First Baptist Church will hold its annual Trunk-Or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. in downtown Porter.
Organizers say there will be candy, prizes, games, kiddie rides, face painting, animals, inflatables, food and much more.
All children in the community are invited to attend.
Coweta Church of God of Prophecy
The Coweta Church of God of Prophecy will host its annual Community Chili Supper and Harvestfest event Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the church, 123 W. Sycamore Street.
A meal of chili with all the fixings will be served in the fellowship hall while the festival takes place in the Youth Ministries Center. There is no charge.
As for the festival, games, candy, music and free food will all be a part of the fun.
The public is invited.
Cornerstone Church
The Cornerstone Church in Wagoner will host a Family Fun Night Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the church, 102 S. Polk.
There will be snacks, games, candy, face painting and more beginning at 7 p.m. Costumes are welcome.
All activities are free.
Cedar Ridge Christian Church
The Coweta campus of Cedar Ridge Christian Church will host an indoor trick-or-treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. and community residents of all ages are invited. Costumes are welcome.
There will be free hotdogs, chips and beverages for the kids in addition to those sweet treats.
The church is located at 14085 S. 296th E. Ave. in Coweta.
Wagoner First Assembly
Wagoner’s First Assembly of God Church will host its annual Fall Festival celebration Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, 1998 W. Hwy. 51.
The free event for all ages will feature carnival games, free candy, a bounce house and much more in a safe family atmosphere.
Downtown Coweta Trunk-or-Treat
The Coweta Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the downtown Broadway District.
A costume contest will be held behind FNB Coweta. Signup is from 5:30-5:45 p.m. and judging begins at 6 p.m. Categories are birth through kindergarten, 1st through 3rd Grade, 4th through 6th Grade and Family.
To enter the family category, there must be two or more in the family with a child in or below 6th grade.
Prizes include $50, $25 and $15 for first through third place winners in each division.
Downtown restaurants will be open for the evening.
First Baptist Wagoner
The First Baptist Church in Wagoner is gearing up for its annual Fallapalooza event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Children in nursery through 5th grade are invited to come enjoy the evening that will include free games, candy, food and inflatables.
Costumes are welcome to be worn.
First Baptist is located at 401 N.E. 2nd Street.