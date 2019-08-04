A Tulsa-area state representative was arrested on a DUI complaint in Broken Arrow after he reportedly resisted arrest Friday night.
A 911 caller reported a driver straddling lanes and going left of center in the 4800 block of South Aspen Avenue about 9:40 p.m.
Police stopped a driver, later identified as Dean Fenton Davis, speeding and maneuvering left of center in the 7900 block, an arrest report states.
Davis was elected in 2019 to represent District 98 — Tulsa and Wagoner counties including portions of Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Fair Oaks — in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
He was driving 54 mph in a 40 mph zone and left of center when officers stopped him, and he smelled of alcohol, the report states.
When asked, Davis told officers he was coming from “a friend’s house” and said he had had “a couple” of drinks, the report states.
Asked to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, “Davis looked up at (the officer) and stated ‘Do I have to call your police chief?’ ” the report states.
Officers observed several cues of drunkenness, including a loss of balance and nystagmus, a vision condition in which the eyes make repetitive, uncontrolled movements, and attempted to arrest Davis.
An officer told Davis to place his hands behind his back, but Davis said “I think you need to call your police chief,” and “continued to resist arrest” until two officers put him against his car and locked him in handcuffs, the report states.
Davis told officers to call the chief once more after being read an implied consent form for a breath test at the Broken Arrow City Jail. He refused to take the breath test, instead requesting a blood test, according to the report.
Davis was booked into the Tulsa County jail early Saturday on complaints of DUI-first offense, speeding 11-15 mph and obstructing or interfering with a police officer.
He remained there Saturday afternoon in lieu of $1,000 bail, according to jail records.
In a written statement issued Saturday night, Davis said there are aspects of his arrest he intends to address in court, but he understands the mere appearance of impropriety is “unacceptable” and apologized for putting himself in the position.
“I am embarrassed by this situation and deeply sorry to my family, community and colleagues,” Davis stated. “My role as a legislator carries the responsibly to lead by example, and in this case I should have done better in that regard.
“I will ensure this does not happen again while working through the due process of the justice system.”
