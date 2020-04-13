2020-04-15 wcat-donated masks

Alan Smith, left, and Jeff Patterson of the Wagoner EMS hold the new N95 protective masks donated by Dustin Davenport of Tulsa’s Discount Garage Door Company. Davenport heard of the need for the masks in the Wagoner County jial, police department and EMT. He managed to obtain 100 to giveaway. COURTESY PHOTO

