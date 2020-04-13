Alan Smith, left, and Jeff Patterson of the Wagoner EMS hold the new N95 protective masks donated by Dustin Davenport of Tulsa’s Discount Garage Door Company. Davenport heard of the need for the masks in the Wagoner County jial, police department and EMT. He managed to obtain 100 to giveaway.
Breaking
Tulsa man donates 100 masks to Wagoner
Most Popular
-
Wife of Oklahoma's first fatal case speaks: 'By the time we knew it was COVID-19, his lungs were already compromised to the point of no return.'
-
School districts look to end semester early to help students, prepare for possibility of continuing distance learning in 2020-21
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Four taken to hospital after shooting into SUV on Tisdale Parkway
-
New data shows Tulsa County COVID-19 peak could be next week; projections lowered on potential cases, deaths
Latest Local Offers
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698
Trimming, Removal, Stump Grinding. Insured, Senior & Veteran Discounts. Free Estimates. 918-437-5027
Lashana's Greater Cleaning Home & Business, Basic & Deep, Move In/Out. Daily, Weekly & Monthly. Insured & Bonded. Call/text 918-902-0951.