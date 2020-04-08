Investigation is underway into an early morning crash west of Coweta Wednesday that claimed the life of a Tulsa man. The incident occurred at 141st Street and 220th E. Ave. around 3:11 a.m.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ronald Paul McAllister, 59, of Tulsa, was eastbound on 141st Street driving a Chevrolet Venture minivan when he was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav-5 driven by a 60-year-old Ponca City man that went left of center.
McAllister was pronounced deceased at the scene. He had two passengers in his vehicle who were transported by EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
A 37-year-old Tulsa man was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal and trunk external injuries. A 40-year-old Fort Worth, Tex. man was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal and head injuries.
The driver of the Toyota Rav-4 was transported by EMS to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Seat belt use in either vehicle remains under investigation.