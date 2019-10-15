A Tulsa organization, Oklahoma Attorney Resources, joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce recently.
The OAR is a private 501©(3) non-profit organization that provides family law legal assistance for the low to middle income working public. They offer legal support for divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, guardianship and adoptions.
In addition, they also assist with Chapter 7 bankruptcies.
The design of this program is to meet the need for access to the justice system by those of low income who do not qualify for Legal Aid and their household resources are insufficient to pay prevailing rates for private attorneys.
The attorneys that work with this organization are all licensed with the State of Oklahoma. These attorneys all work at a reduced rate to provide legal services to families in need.
Founded in 1998, this organization has successfully helped thousands of families in Oklahoma over the last 20 years. Services are offered on an income-based program with a low down payment and low monthly payments.
Most of OAR’s referrals come from other social and legal services agencies. OAR has expanded its service area to over 30 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. There are approximately 10 attorneys that service Wagoner County.
“It’s all about the children,” said OAR Founder and Executive Director Gina Jones-Henderson. “The primary mission and goal of OAR is about keeping the young children of Oklahoma safe.
“By increasing the availability of legal assistance to families in need, OAR can insure that these children have the resources they need to live safe, stable, productive lives.”
For more information, OAR can be reached at 918-742-8883 or by email at help@oklahomaattorneyresources.org.
The OAR website is located at www.oklahomaattorneysresources.org. A Facebook page is also available at Oklahoma Attorney Resources.