The Road Warriors 4 Christ will conduct a smoked turkey legs and smoked bologna sandwich fundraiser this Sunday, July 14, from 2-6 p.m. at Semore Park in downtown Wagoner.
Turkey legs are $7 each while sandwiches are $3 each.
Proceeds will be used to buy toys for the 2019 Wagoner Toy Run at Christmas that benefits local children.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend this important fundraising event. Donations will also be accepted.
Coming up on Aug. 10, RW4C will host a Bingo Family Fun Night for the same cause. The event will be held at Wagoner Community Outreach, 700 S.W. 13th St.