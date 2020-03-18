Micah Widsom admits he’ll get ideas at all hours of the night. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday night.
Wisdom, who is the minister of the United Church at 103 N. Johnson St., came up with the idea to serve sack lunches in and around Wagoner on Wednesday.
Wisdom’s wife, Pebble, stepped up and put reality on the plan. She got enough fixings for 100 sandwiches. They were made with help from daughters Emma, Pebble and Avery. The children also helped with delivery.
“It was an opportunity to help out,” said Micah.
“We made 100 sack lunches. It was a spur of the moment idea last night,” Micah added. “It happened real quick. I was surprised by it and everyone seemed to appreciate it.
“We put this lunch out for kids, but if anybody needed help we delivered to them. We had some people say to leave it on the porch (and not come to the door).”
The lunch consisted of a ham and cheese sandwich, juice, chips and oatmeal cream pie.
What was Wisdom’s biggest challenge?
“To find bread,” he said of the recent run on grocery stores for the staple item. “We found crossants.”
The Wisdoms may be finished with the sack lunch idea, but there is another one in the wings about to become reality.
Wife, Pebble, is working on a meal for Monday night, March 23. It will be a spaghetti dinner that will be handed out in a drive-thru setting at the United Church.
The breakfast and lunch will be handled by the school once spring break is over so she thought providing a dinner would be a good idea.
Dinner will be handled out to the cars that drive up to 103 N. Johnson on Monday beginning at 5 p.m.