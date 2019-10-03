OKAY – Wagoner County Deputies are looking for two men who posed as potential buyers of a car, but paid with fake cash and stole the car recently.
On Sept. 30, Wagoner County Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General store in Okay in reference to a stolen vehicle.
When the deputies arrived it was discovered that the victim had posted her car on Craigslist. A man called and was interested in the vehicle. They agreed to meet the man at the Dollar General store in Okay. The victim and her boyfriend went to the Dollar General where they met with two black males.
After test driving the vehicle, they agreed to purchase it. The suspect then asked for the key to the car before handing the victim’s boyfriend $1700 dollars in fake cash. The victim’s boyfriend immediately realized the money was fake and said something to the two men, but they fled with the victim’s vehicle.
They were last seen driving south on Highway 16 toward Muskogee. The vehicle that was taken was a Yellow 2006 Chevy Cobalt. The second male was driving gold older model Chevy Tahoe with black rims.
The suspect that took the vehicle is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, black hair, red shirt, blue jeans, and wearing a gold chain.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.