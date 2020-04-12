Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 69. No new deaths are noted.
To date, four people in the county have died from the virus.
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say in all, Oklahoma has recorded 1,970 positive COVID-19 tests. A total of 453 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with coronavirus and 96 have died.
The last two deaths occurred in Tulsa County. Both individuals were males in the 50-64 age group.
The latest number of cumulative negative specimens reported by Friday, April 10 is 20,790. Numbers will be updated this week.
Oklahoma County continues to lead the state in number of positive cases (435) and deaths (19). Tulsa County has recorded 332 positive cases and 18 deaths while Cleveland County has 264 positive cases and 17 deaths. Washington County has 104 positive cases and two deaths to COVID-19.
Health department officials remind that all test results conducted through the OSDH public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. Results will not be provided by phone, nor will the status of the pending test be advised by phone.
If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation, which results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing.