OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw two new COVID-19 cases to bring the total to 122 during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
The county still has recorded 91 that have recovered and 15 deaths.
Statewide, the virus total added 103 new cases to reach 3,851. There were also eight new deaths for a 238 mark and 2,554 that have recovered from the illness.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to have the most confirmed cases with 822. Tulsa County has the most deaths with 34. Tulsa County has 607 cases and 421 that have recovered. Oklahoma County has had 33 deaths and 556 that have recovered.
Numbers from cities in Wagoner County include: Coweta with 55 cases, 10 deaths and 42 that have recovered. Wagoner has had 29 cases, four deaths and 19 that have recovered. Porter has had two cases and both recovered.