Wagoner Community Hospital and Wagoner High School will be hosting separate blood drives on Thursday, July 2.
You can join the Oklahoma Blood Institute to support the local blood supply by attending either event.
Here are the locations and times:
• The blood mobile will be at the hospital from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• The WHS blood drive will be at Wagoner Civic Center from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on the blood supply, and as elective surgeries and treatments resume, OBI has an immediate need for eligible blood donors. Donors are asked to bring a mask.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to allow for recommended social distancing. Call for appointment at 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
Every donor 18 or over can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test at this blood drive.
• Appointments needed to participate.
• Test results will be mailed post-donation.
Donors will also receive a free summer t-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.