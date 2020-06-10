Six Wagoner County students have been named to spring semester honor rolls at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Those named to the President’s Honor Roll maintained a 4.0 grade point average with no grade lower than an “A”. Honorees are Arizona Hummingbird and Austin Stunkard of Coweta and Alexandra Davis of Wagoner.
Students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll maintained a GPA of 3.5 or better with no grade lower than a “B”. Honorees are Alec Davidson and Cagney Roberson of Coweta and Kameron Kimball of Wagoner.