Unarco will always put the cart before the horse. Technically, they will build a cart to put in front of anyone to push while shopping.
The nation’s leader in grocery or specialty carts is, of course, made in Wagoner since the mid to late 1980s.
The S.E. 15th facility announced it is expanding during a Thursday morning conference at the headquarters. Unarco is a Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway company. Todd Hagopian is President.
In a nutshell, the company will be moving most of its manufacturing to the Wagoner plant. The other facility in Danville, Va., remains open, but in a new capacity.
Wagoner’s plant has purchased robotic equipment so that it can begin producing parts previously made in China. The purchase allows the company to build carts faster, and serve customers better, while avoiding tariff-related concerns.
The plan is to refurbish old carts and build new ones here in Wagoner with an efficient use of employees and robotics.
Where inventory once stood, Unarco has assembly lines working two shifts to meet demand. That’s the advantage of serving eight of the top ten retailers in the country, making Unarco one of the largest shopping cart manufacturers in North America.
“You’ve done so much since our last visit,” said Judy McCombs of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance to Hagopian.
“We’ve doubled capacity … and growing rapidly,” Hagopian said, who has been here two years.
“All the new carts will move to Wagoner. All our tools will now be under one roof. This allows us to be flexible.”
A tour of the plant pointed out the process of making new carts and refurbishing of old ones.
The company is 100 percent landfill free. Waste is gathered and turned back into energy through another company.
Unarco used to buy some of its baskets and cart seats from China. Those items will now be made in Wagoner.
“We’re using almost 100 percent of the building for work and not inventory,” Hagopian added.
Two years ago, the carts were all manually made. By the end of 2020, 80 percent will be handled robotically.
The employment face of Unarco is also changing. There used to be 30 percent full time workers and now is up to 60 percent.
“We want more local workers,” said Misty Murray, who is the Human Resource Director for Unarco. “Most of our leadership comes from the (work) floor.”
Since July, the company has hired 50 full time employees. The company has been employing 100-to-150 and now looks at 125-to-200 depending on the workload, with the percentage of full time workers increasing. Hagopian feels more full time workers and fewer temporary ones makes for a “stronger workforce and better quality” carts.
Last year Unarco spent time and effort implementing this new plan of action. Hagopian is expecting 2020 to be “a good year.”
NOTES: The first cart was built in 1937 by an Oklahoma City company that would later become Unarco.
The first two carts can be accounted for easily: One is on display at Unarco in Wagoner and the other in Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.