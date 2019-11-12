The Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
It will make a stop in Wagoner on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Here is the tentative schedule for that day from Union Pacific and it is subject to change:
• Van Buren, Ark. — Main St. & 2nd Ave. Depart 8 a.m.
• Sallisaw — 101 E. Cherokee Ave. Arrival 9:15 a.m. Depart 9:30 a.m.
• Gore — S.E. Railroad St. & S. Campbell St. Arrival 10:15 a.m. Depart 10:30 a.m.
• Fort Gibson — Poplar St. Crossing. Arrival 11:15 a.m. Depart 11:45 a.m.
• Wagoner — SW 5th St. & Jackson Ave. Arrival 12:15 p.m. Depart 12:30 p.m.
The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.
Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change. The most accurate steam schedule information always will be located on the Union Pacific website.
Join the Union Pacific Steam Club to be notified of major schedule updates. Small schedule changes will be communicated immediately via the UP Steam Club Facebook Group and the @UP_Steam Twitter feed located at twitter.com/up_steam.