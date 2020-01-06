The United Church had outgrown its facility behind Son’s Café on West Cherokee and the congregation decided to buy the old Fred’s Store on East Cherokee.
The building was a perfect fit, but needed a lot of TLC to get it ready for services. Much work has been completed to clean and resurface parts of the main floor. Rooms have been added while waiting on electric wiring work.
On Dec. 30, some of the 145 church members got a sneak peek of the progress.
Volunteers did a good job cleaning and setting up the skeleton work. Now, it is up to the trades to come in and complete all the other detailed work.
“It took a while to de-Fred it,” said pastor Micah Wisdom.
The Pentecostal church will have a new entrance when completed, according to an artist rendering supplied by Wisdom.
The church will have room to grow, too. Wisdom added that the group is going from way too small to much roomier when the work is finally finished this summer.
The old Fred’s entrance is also getting a makeover and a new entrance is being planned.