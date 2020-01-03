Coweta Police are still seeking information on the whereabouts of two persons of interest in an attempted armed robbery that happened Thursday, Jan. 2 just before 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Med Pharm location on Highway 51 in Coweta.
Two white males in their late teens or early 20s arrived at the MedPharm location in a car later discovered to have been reported stolen out of Tulsa earlier Thursday. The two men approached the victim’s car, and then together with another man who had arrived with the victim, attempted to rob him at gunpoint.
One of the men hit the victim on the head with a handgun before the attempted robbery was interrupted by the security guard at Med Pharm.
All three assailants fled the scene on foot. Officers, K9 units, drones, and a helicopter were all employed in searching the area for the suspects late into the evening. Three handguns were recovered from the area, and one AK-47 from the stolen vehicle.
One man was arrested last night while two remain at large. Fernando Javier Aguilar-Perez, 18, was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault, robbery, and multiple weapons laws violations. Aguilar-Perez also had an outstanding warrant out of Tulsa County for discharging a weapon into a dwelling.
Police are seeking any information from the public relating to this incident, and the whereabouts of Keith Gruhlkey, a person of interest in this incident.
Call the Coweta Police Department if you have any information at 918-486-2121.