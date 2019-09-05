UPDATE: Tulsa Police have located Wagoner County resident Edith Elaine Benson, who was reported missing on Sept. 4. We will have more information as it becomes available.
___________________________________
ORIGINAL POST: For the second time in nine days, authorities with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office are looking for a 75-year-old Wagoner County resident who has been reported as missing.
Edith Elaine Benson suffers from Alzheimer's disease and has a history of walking away from her residence in the area of 131st Street and 241st E. Ave. in rural Coweta/Broken Arrow. She left the residence likely on foot around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and has two black bags with her.
Authorities say she may be attempting to travel to Florida to her father's residence. She may currently be in the Coweta, Broken Arrow or Tulsa areas.
Benson, a Native American, stands 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
The elderly woman also walked away from her home on Aug. 27 and was found later that day in Tulsa by troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
If anyone has contact with Benson please call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.