UPDATE
OKLAHOMA CITY -- There were 74 new COVID-19 cases statewide to reach 4,201 and six new deaths to now total 253 during Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County has no new cases or deaths. The county remained at 123 cases, 15 deaths and 91 that have recovered.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) now has 868 cases, 40 deaths and 629 that have recovered.
Tulsa County has 653 cases, 36 deaths and 473 that have recovered.
The statewide totals also included 2,830 that have recovered from the virus. There are currently 230 in the hospital with the disease and 78,689 have tested negative for it.
City numbers in and around Wagoner remained the same with the exception of a few more that have recovered.
Wagoner has had 30 cases, four deaths and 19 that have recovered.
Coweta had 57 cases, 10 deaths and 42 that have recovered.
Porter has had two cases, no deaths and two that have recovered.
Broken Arrow has 126 cases, 11 deaths and 89 that have recovered.
Chouteau has had six cases, two deaths and two that have recovered.
Catoosa has had three cases, no deaths and three that have recovered.