Coweta city officials have issued a utility phone scam alert in the community for a situation that occurred last week.
Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said a customer has notified the city about receiving a telephone call from someone purporting to represent the city in collecting a balance due on a utility account.
The caller reportedly was attempting to entice the customer to provide information over the phone to pay the account.
“The city does not call its utility customers for this purpose,” Vavrinak noted.
“Please be wary of providing any personal information over the phone,” she added. “Should you receive a call like this, please note the time, date and telephone number from where the call originated and report it to the Coweta Police Department.”