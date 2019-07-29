Vendors

Shirley and Steve Garman show some of their hand crafted items that will be offered for sale during American Legion Post 226’s upcoming Arts and Crafts Fair on August 10 in Coweta.

American Legion Post 226 in Coweta will host an Arts and Crafts Fair Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Post, 600 S. Broadway.

A host of local and regional artisans will have everything from gifts, jewelry, wood art, specialty food and much more for those looking to buy one-of-a-kind items or something special for themselves or someone else for the holidays.

Organizers say there will be 11-12 indoor vendors and some outdoors as well. Vendor spaces are still available and the cost is $30.

For more information, contact Mike Walker at 918-728-5833 or Grant Huskey at 918-798-1083.

