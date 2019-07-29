American Legion Post 226 in Coweta will host an Arts and Crafts Fair Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Post, 600 S. Broadway.
A host of local and regional artisans will have everything from gifts, jewelry, wood art, specialty food and much more for those looking to buy one-of-a-kind items or something special for themselves or someone else for the holidays.
Organizers say there will be 11-12 indoor vendors and some outdoors as well. Vendor spaces are still available and the cost is $30.
For more information, contact Mike Walker at 918-728-5833 or Grant Huskey at 918-798-1083.