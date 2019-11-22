When Kim Reichard became manager of Yorkshire Retirement Village in Wagoner last year, a veteran display at the home consisted of four pieces of paper beneath a coat rack.
Determined to pay more respect to the veterans who call Yorkshire Village “home”, Reichard, her mother, Rowena Snider and Anita and Jason Shipman held a special ceremony and luncheon on Monday, Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day.
Guests of honor were Yorkshire residents Charles Liles and Lewis Buchanan. Both men answered the call to duty with the U.S. Armed Forces many years ago.
Liles served in the Army from 1958-1961 and Buchanan served in the Navy from 1954-1957.
Honored posthumously were Ben Hicks, who served in the 45th National Guard in Japan and Korea from 1949-1953 and Leo Seidel who served in the Army from 1952-1954. Both veterans called Yorkshire Village home before they passed away earlier this year.
“It broke my heart to see that veteran display when I came and it made me cry,” Reichard admitted. “Now, we have a wall set up with photos of veterans. Our veterans should be honored. They have given their time and their service, and it affected their families because their loved ones were not with them - they were protecting us.”
“I don’t think our veterans have ever been honored and appreciated the way they should be,” she continued. “They should feel special every day, not just that one day a year.”
Guest speaker for the Nov. 11 program was Stave Juett, representing the Project of Veteran Assistance Program through Senior Options. Juett assists war time veterans and their families to get answers to questions they do not know how to ask.
Yorkshire Village residents Sylvia Simmons, Sharon Church and Karen Knight sang America the Beautiful and Proud to be an American and Wagoner High School band director Jeremy Williams played Taps. An American flag was also retired.