Jennifer Bailey, far right, watches one of her daughter's dance with Sarah Bishard, who is part of the Dancing Through History group. Bishard is from Terleton, Okla., and taught the Virginia Reel to the small, Main Street crowd that braved the cold on Friday night. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

