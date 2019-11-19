Starting second semester, it will be all fun and games for some students at Wagoner Middle School. The students will be playing competitive video games against any of the other 32 Oklahoma schools that started similar programs.
The announcement came during the superintendent’s report on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the regular Wagoner Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Randy Harris said he wanted to see if there is any interest in the idea. What Harris discovered was there is plenty of interest in gaming.
“Over 100 (students) signed up,” Harris said. “We’ll need $25,000 to get it up and running.”
Harris added that the group would be a club for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The following school year it will become a class and possibly grow to include video competition for the high school, too.
The competitive video gaming class will be taught by John Aldridge, who is technology director for Wagoner Public Schools.
In other action, the school board:
• Approved not to spend more than $150,000 on the purchase and installation of playground equipment at Ellington Early Childhood Center. The money will come out of the building fund.
• Approved an increase in pay for activity bus drivers from $8.25 an hour to $10.50.
• Approved and accepted the resignation of Angela Vargas.
• Approved the consent agenda that included FCCLA officers to attend FCCLA Leadership Conference in Dallas Nov. 15-17. Board members also gave approval to the 2019-20 WPS gifted and talented plan.