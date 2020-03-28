Wagoner area residents have a chance to win one of five $50 gift cards when they play Social Distancing Bingo, a virtual event from the Downtown Wagoner Corp., it was announced recently.
The rules are simple. Stay six-feet apart, limit 10 people in an establishment and wash your hands.
The way to win is also easy. Participants should create a line on a piece of paper with five boxes (diagonal or straight), pick a row or column on the official card and complete the task stated on the row or column you selected to do (see card with this story). Cards should be marked with the tasks completed.
Then, email proof of purchases (where applicable) and completed card to downtownwagoner@gmail.com to be entered.
“Our local businesses are reporting huge decreases in business (due to the coronavirus), so let’s do what we can virtually to support them!” said a Downtown Wagoner Corp., official. “Supporting Local and Social Distancing Bingo is a great way that we can support the small businesses here in Wagoner who are the bedrock of our community during this time.”
The drawing for the five winners will be held on Monday, April 6.