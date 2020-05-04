As large group gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns are still not allowed, the State Department of Education has suggested for schools to hold virtual graduations. Coweta High School will celebrate the Class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony streamed online Monday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The event will include the senior slideshow and highlight academic awards and scholarships.
CHS Principal Gary Ellis said while the school district is open to rescheduling an in person graduation, doing so comes with its own set of problems. Among them is the uncertainty of knowing when the prohibition against large group gatherings will be dropped.
“No matter what decision we make, there is no way to make this work for everyone,” Ellis said. “We have students signed up for the military and many of them report for basic training in late May, so they will miss a rescheduled graduation.
“No matter what date we reschedule it to, there will be people who can’t make it because vacations are already scheduled, and some students will have work commitments or have already started their college or trade schools.”
Possible dates for an in-person graduation ceremony are Saturday, June 27 and Saturday, July 18. Ellis said the ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. due to summer heat.
“Please keep in mind that the in person graduation ceremony might not look the same that it has in the past,” Ellis noted. “We will follow whatever guidelines set forth by our government and Center for Disease Control to keep all participants and spectators safe.”
Ellis said while there is no perfect solution and no perfect date that will work for everyone, the district will strive to find a way to honor all the hard work seniors have put into getting to this point in their lives.