A number of District 10 area superintendents who sat in on a video conference Friday hosted by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Friday, March 13, to discuss the plan of action concerning the coronavirus.
The session included a presentation by Wagoner County Health Department officials who shared more information about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
The health department information was educational to say the least. However, Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt adopted a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude while classes are out for Spring Break.
Another video conference is expected to discuss if classes should be suspended or allow everyone back to school with all spring sports playing baseball, slow pitch softball, tennis, track and field and soccer.
In the meantime, Wagoner Superintendent took action to cancel all out of state travel and allow no sports to play during the break with the exception of Bulldog baseball’s varsity and junior varsity participating in the Ketchum tournament beginning Wednesday, March 18.
“Twelve school district superintendents showed up,” Harris described. “The school nurse and Health Department gave presentations.”
Hofmeister wanted to wait a week before taking drastic measures of class cancellations or even cancellations of spring sports. Coweta’s Lady Tigers were in a different position as they are waiting to see if they’ll play at all in the Class 5A State basketball tournament.
“Every district is unique and our plans vary,” Harris added. “Ife we close, the extras (spring sports, speech/debate competition, etc.) close, too.”
The best news the superintendents got was that two of the coronavirus cases in Oklahoma came from Italy or Washington, Harris said.
“No Oklahoman has passed it along to another Oklahoman,” Harris said.
The health department reiterated what the national news had been saying for the past few weeks. It takes 14 days to show signs from the illness.
Hoffmeister wanted to allow more time to see if more cases crop up.
“That’s what we’ll do,” Harris explained about waiting another seven days. “Next week, we may do something different. The Governor is the one that (has the authority to) cancels school, not Joy.”
Again, trying to find a positive in this ever-changing issue, Harris noted that the virus was not described as real potent to kids and adults under the age of 50.
“The Department of Education helped getting schools information. I do appreciate that,” Harris added. “At the end of the day, we are not health experts.”
Harris and others will find out more on March 20 when Hofmeister and Gov. Stitt meet again.