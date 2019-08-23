In just a few short days, downtown Wagoner will host the 40th Annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival, drawing thousands of area residents to the community for great music, food and fun September 6-7.
Festival Volunteer Coordinator Samantha Call has issued an all-call to area non-profit organizations who may be interested in manning paid parking lots for the festival. Parking lot hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30-9:45 p.m. both days.
Cost for parking lot use is $10 per car. Call said $1 from each car will go back to the non-profit organization working that particular lot.
"You could make up to $1,000 for your organization by working the two-day event," she said. "You will need from two to four people working the lot to take money at the entrance, help park and give each other breaks."
Call said any non-profit - from school clubs, church groups and community organizations in Wagoner, Coweta, Porter, Okay, Muskogee and even Pryor - are eligible to volunteer.
"No one has confirmed that they can work those lots and we need help," Call noted. "Right now we have five parking lots set up around the area, which could increase as we get approvals.
"We will provide you with water and come take you back for restroom breaks. We will check on you all day long."
Call said the first 100 volunteers who sign up to help during the festival get a free T-shirt for helping out.
"I would really like to get this shored up before going into the holiday weekend," she added.
For more information, call 918-577-1772 or send a message to Downtown Wagoner, Corp. on their Facebook page.