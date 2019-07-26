As the flood waters recede there is still work to be done in areas around Fort Gibson Lake in terms of debris clean up.
Sequoyah State Park officials will allow volunteers to help in the clean-up process. The volunteers will focus on Rocky Point, Blue Bill and Flat Rock campgrounds.
Organizers are taking texts from interested people at 918-622-6700. The clean-up organizers, Lile and Diana Judd of Coweta, wanted to begin on July 29 with other work on Aug. 2 for Rocky Point.
Organizers added that a release form would need to signed by volunteers before clean up could begin.
Here is what needs to be done:
• Rocky Point—Limbs and sticks need to be raked up and put into piles to be burned. The work is needed on the west side along with other general cleaning.
• Blue Bill and Flat Rock—These two spots need some work as well.
“This will help get several of our great campgrounds back open again,” one official said.
A park Ranger will be on site to oversee the work.