A couple of weeks ago, Andrew Bond was turning east onto Highway 51 out of the Wagoner Walmart parking lot when he popped a tire on what he calls a “miniature canyon” hole on the edge of the parking lot entrance.
He called to complain about the damaged area, but found that no one is certain who the responsibility of repairs would fall on – the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, City of Wagoner or Walmart as the property owner. Bond said he spoke with authorities from all three entities.
With ownership of the hole location as clear as mud, the Wagoner native and now Broken Arrow resident took it upon himself to do something about it.
On Thursday, June 18, Bond made a post on social media announcing he would try to fill it “the best I can” to help ease the problem for other motorists until it is determined who is responsible for repairs.
Fixing things is his specialty as he is the owner of Andrew’s Handyman Service. He said he travels to Wagoner often to do jobs and patronizes the local Walmart store “a lot”.
“Please bear with me while I try to help out Wagoner with this major hole,” Bond wrote in a Facebook post.
He started on the project Friday morning.
Using his own finances, Bond went to Walmart and purchased eight 80-pound bags of Quikrete and some construction cones to help block off the area while he worked on the hole.
When that wouldn’t take care of the damage, another 12 bags were picked up. Wagoner Lumber matched bag-for-bag on the concrete.
Water was carried to the site using a five-gallon bucket.
A few volunteers stopped by to help, including Scotty Farar and Bruce Guilfoyle. One man came up and handed Bond a few dollars to go toward his expenses as a way of saying thank you.
“We were filling it in with concrete and what asphalt I could afford out of my pocket to put on top of it. Hopefully it will last until someone takes responsibility for it,” Bond said.
As the hole was filled little by little, motorists showed their support by honking, waving, and shouting ‘thank you’s’ as they drove out of the north Walmart entrance.
One driver, Joy , said she appreciates it “more than you know” as her car doesn’t like that big hole.
Other residents spoke out on social media to thank Bond. One post said Bond “will be the new hero in Wagoner” and “should be the grand marshal in the Christmas parade.” Another suggested for the city to declare June 19 as Andrew Bond Day, saying “it takes a good man to step up and do this!”
Guilfoyle, a 25-year resident of the Rocky Point area and frequent Walmart shopper, applauded Bond for his efforts.
“Andrew is out here and he doesn’t even live here. He brings his small business to Wagoner and decided he wanted to give back,” Guilfoyle said. “He is out here on his own time to help Wagoner out and asks nothing in return. It means everything to me!
“I have worn tires out in this hole. It has been an issue for years and it gets worse and worse. At this point it (hole) is growing to the left of the curb and the curb is the problem.”
On Friday, Wagoner City Superintendent Dwayne Elam spoke with ODOT Engineer Chris Wallace and Walmart Manager Charlie Zalmanzig about the problem area next to the parking lot's north entrance. Elam said the hole is where drivers have created their own access point to turn right when someone else is waiting to turn left.
“It’s not an ODOT issue to take care of because it’s not on the (state) highway, and it’s not on our (city) street. It’s off of a private drive,” Elam noted. “The way it should be corrected is there needs to be a curb through there so people cannot pull off of there. The curb would be the responsibility of someone besides the city or ODOT.”
“This predates all of us in this conversation when the Walmart Supercenter was built,” he continued. “Chris will get the building permits from when it was built and get them into Charlie’s hands so he has information to go off of.
“At the end of the day, there needs to be curbs and aprons. On the Highway 69 side (of Walmart) there is a curb entrance both in and out. This (Highway 51 side) is the only entrance not curbed.”
Bond's volunteer action on Friday may have prompted a more permanent solution in the future.