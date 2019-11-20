It is time for the annual election of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce board members.
Each active chamber member will receive one ballot.
Businesses with more than one employee will need to collectively make their selections on the one official ballot. In order to receive a ballot in the mail you must be an active member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. Active is defined as membership dues being current.
On Nov. 26, the chamber will mail out ballots.
The ballots will need to be returned to the chamber office by Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.
The ballot will contain the names of eight individuals. Members will be tasked with selecting five of the candidates for a voting seat.
The three candidates with the least amount of votes will go on as alternate board members. A biography will be included about each candidate with the ballot.
The potential board members are: Jessica Badley, Bank of Cherokee County; Brenda Boerma-Barney, Wagoner Walmart; Kim Davis, Chinowth & Cohen; Ashley Herzberg, Chinowth & Cohen; Gary Huggins, Individual Member; Renee Hughes, Destiny Roofing; Megan Muehlenweg, FirsTitle and Smith Bros Abstract and Kim Witten, Wagoner County Abstract.