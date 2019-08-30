A man was arrested early Friday morning after taking one of the new Wagoner EMS ambulances on what officials called “a low speed chase” over the Muskogee Turnpike.
EMS personnel were dropping off a patient at the St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee when the ambulance was taken. The ambulance has GPS in it and law enforcement got involved in the chase quickly.
The chase reached speeds of 83 miles per hour on the 75 mile per hour turnpike. That was why it was listed as a low speed event.
The vehicle was finally stopped with the use of stop sticks. Three tires blew out and the vehicle came to rest near the junction of the Muskogee and Creek Turnpikes.
“Everything else is fine,” said Wagoner EMS Director Jim Roberts of the minimal damage. “All we need to replace is three tires.”