The Wagoner Public Schools archery teams continue to hit the target consistency after two January tournaments.
Jenks Tournament (Jan. 11): Central Intermediate’s Gage Seger was first and Donnell Trotter took second in the elementary division. Judd Edwards followed in fourth while Connor McCartney took fifth.
Arieeanna Barnett was third in the girls’ elementary division.
In the middle school group, Alex Zhu placed third. This helped the Wagoner Middle School team finish second overall.
In the high school bracket, Aidan Murray finished second and Braden Lankford managed fourth.
“They made my day,” said archery coach Tonya Smith of the Jenks competition.
Salina Tournament (Jan. 4): In the elementary division, Gage Seger was fourth while the Wagoner High School squad was third as a team.
The next event for the teams is at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa for middle and high school only on Jan. 24.