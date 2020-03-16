It is that time of year again. It is time to celebrate the Wagoner business community and the people that make this town such a great place to live.
This will all happen on April 2 when the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce holds its Awards Banquet and Auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.
The theme of this year’s banquet is the Roaring 20s in Wagoner. Men and women are encouraged to wear period attire for the event.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the Chamber office or online.
The meal will be handled by Smokin Sisters. It will feature smoked chicken, baked potato, green beans, salad, coffee, tea, water and one can purchase wine as well. Dessert is a cupcake.
The chamber ambassadors will do the serving, too.
“There will be desserts and other things in the auction,” Kristen Mallett, Chamber Executive Director. Mallett promises some surprises on a couple of auction items.
“It’s always a great time and fun,” Mallett added. “We look forward to having all the award winners there and celebrate another year at the chamber.”
The emcee will be Megan Muehlenweg and the auctioneer will be Shane North.