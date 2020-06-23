In seven short weeks, students attending Wagoner Public Schools will return to classes for the 2020-2021 academic year. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 13.
To help families get ready for the school year, Wagoner Area Neighbors is planning its annual back-to-school signups July 6-10. Hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m.
The event will be held at the WAN office at 100 N.W. 8th Street next to the Department of Human Services facility.
Registration for school supplies is for children who attend Wagoner Public Schools in pre-kindergarten through 5th grades only. Parents or guardians will need to have or start a file, show proof of current residence and a photo ID.
For more information, call the WAN office at 918-485-2309.