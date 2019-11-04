Seniors completing their final year of competition with the Wagoner Band were recognized during Senior Night ceremonies at W.L. Odom Field on Friday, Nov. 1 before the Wagoner Bulldogs’ final home football game of the regular season.
The evening also included the band’s annual light show presentation, performing their 2019 competition piece, “Time Waits for No Man.”
Honorees included Ethan Ballard, Tiffany Collins, Lana Boston, Kaycee Griffith, Claire Levesque, Michelle Taylor and Teddi Harmon. Middle row: Jordan Popp, Ruby Lenard, Emily Clapp, Zachary Timmons, Drew Presley and Chelsea Alsip.
Others were Kurrin Mounce, Alyssa Massey, Henry Pregel, Cheyenne Belvin, Davis Cordova, Dallas Smith, Braxton Koons, Lucas Jones, Mason West, Casandra Neel, Kayla Watkins and Bailey Kozak.