"Time Waits For No Man" is the theme of this year's competition program for the Wagoner Band, which opened its 2019 season with a performance at the Oologah Stallion Battalion Marching Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Head Band Director Jeremy Williams said the students have been working hard since mid-July to prepare for their contest season.
"The show is essentially about a life-changing event that will inevitably happen in the future, and how we react as people as this event becomes more and more of an unstoppable reality," Williams explained.
Williams said he has a great leadership team built with some "amazing seniors" and he looks forward to the fall competitions.
"I feel this will be a great year for this group of individuals," he noted. "They have been working diligently to prepare a performance they can be proud of and do well at contest with."
In the preliminary round Saturday, the Wagoner Band earned a third place finish, advancing to the evening finals. They also captured first place drum major and second place percussion honors in the early round.
At massing following the Saturday night finals, Wagoner was announced as the 7th place overall band among 12 finalists. They finished ahead of Edison Prep, Bristow, Cleveland, Mannford and Adair.
Serving as drum majors this year are senior Claire Levesque, junior Rosava Bibelheimer and sophomore Dustin Wilkerson.
Next up for the Wagoner Band will be the Bixby Tournament of Bands planned Saturday, Oct. 5. On Oct. 10 they will compete in Verdigris and on Oct. 12 they will be in Beggs.
The following musicians comprise the Wagoner Band for 2019:
Flutes - Aubrey Cagle, Jesslyn Allen, Angel Mabray, Katelyn Mounce, Nicole Ross, Liz Sandiford and Zoe Whisenhunt.
Clarinets - Katrina Cook, Ryan Cordova, Alexis Hall, Jadea Hawkins, Zoey Huggins, Ruby Lenard, Jordan Popp, Aubrey Schaefer, Madison Tackett, Michelle Taylor Chloe Triggs and Aislyn Weichselbaum.
Alto Saxophones - Paul Aldridge, Evan Erwin, Caleb Ferrel, Preston Lacy, Brooke MacKall, Sydney Parisotto, Brian Redford, Caleb Rowan and Madison Sampson.
Bass Clarinet - Ryan Shore.
Tenor Saxophone - Henry Priegel.
Bari Saxophone - Sheamus Belvin, Brandon Holmes and Dallas Smith.
Trumpets - Lahna Boston, Emily Clapp, Bobby Ferrel, Johnna Grantham, Kaycee Griffith, Teddi Jo Harmon, Lacie Horn, Cassandra Neel, Holden Pate and Micah Phillips.
Horn - Chelsea Alsip, Amelia Fendlason, Isaiah Otto and Kristian Reves.
Baritones - Cheyenne Belvin, Makayla Hall, Emma Jones, Lucas Jones, Braxton Koons, Trevor Miller, Drew Presley, Zac Timmons and Donny Yohn.
Tubas - Bradley Jones and Kayal Watkins.
Percussion - Tenors: Draco Beedle. Snares: Davis Cordova and Aurora Statsmann. Bass: Jack Cartwright, Will Dietzel, Alyssa Massey and Reagan Peet.
Front Ensemble - Ethan Ballard, guitar, effects; Raven Bruce, glock, crotale; Tiffany Collins, vibraphone 1; Tylar Collins, synth 1; Nathan Gatewood, pad; Zak King, drum set; Jaden Mackall, synth 2; Cali Marrs, xylophone; Natalie Marrs, timpani; Zoe Peck-Penrod, aux 1; Marie Simmons, Marimba 1; Brendan Standish, aux 2 and Norah Trippany, aux 3.
Guard - Mykal Buckley, Lily Denton, Lily Dietzel, Kalynn Dulin, ,Paige Garcia, Kelli Griffith, Brooklyne Haynes, McKenna Krieger, Harleigh Jo Lamberson, Kurrin Mounce, Sway O'Laughlin, Jhon Parker, Dakota Raby, Kerrigan Schaefer, Nikki Searl, Kennadie Steele, Aleah Waterman and Mason West.
Roadie - Blake Carpenter, Nathan Redford, Garrett Sherman and Josh Sowers.