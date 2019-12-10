Wagoner has become a Purple Heart City and it was announced during the regular monthly meeting of the Wagoner City Council on Monday, Dec. 2.
Wagoner joins Coweta and Okay as Purple Heart cities. They are going to work with Porter to achieve this for the counties four largest cities.
Mitch Reed, who is one of the directors of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, read a statement about Wagoner’s added designation.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones also read a proclamation about the Purple Heart City title. Also joining the presentation was State Representative Kevin McDugle, city councilors and other city employees.
McDugle got the ball rolling on the Purple Heart designations and wants to make it available for the entire county. He said he will work through the county commissioners on that aspect.
“I’m excited for Wagoner County in general and Wagoner particularly for supporting our troops and becoming a Purple Heart City,” McDugle said.
In other city business:
* It was announced that Wagoner did not receive approval for a Federal Build Grant. No cities in the state won a Build Grant, either.
* Mayor Jones liked the turnout for the steam engine that stopped here. The train’s tour was part of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railway.
* The Council approved meeting dates for 2020. The council will meet on the first Monday of each month, except for September. The September meeting will take place on the first Tuesday.
* The employee holiday list for 2020 did not change from 2019 and was approved.
* The council approved Resolution No. 703 to incur debt for a $137,781 Hydraulic Telescopic Aerial Device (bucket truck) and waiving competitive bidding.
* A first-payment invoice for prep work done for the moving and placing train cars closer to downtown by Robin Hausner Housemovers and Deomolition, LLC, for $41,500 was approved.
* Approved a pay request No. 3 from H&G Paving Contractors, Inc., for the amount of 16,883.40 for road work.
* Two EMS employees were hired. Anson Sutterfield was hired as a fulltime paramedic while Howard Edgmon’s probation period was ended.
In the Public Works Authority, the Tort Claim of Christy Boswell was denied.