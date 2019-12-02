The annual lighting of the City of Wagoner Christmas tree in Semore Park was held despite cold and windy conditions on Sunday night, Dec. 1.
Still, a small crowd still braved the conditions to witness the event.
Holiday songs were performed by the First Baptist Church Choir under the direction of Teresa Pointer.
A surprise visit was made by Santa Claus during the festivities. He made the rounds and posed for pictures for all the good girls and boys, no matter their age.
Mayor Albert Jones led the countdown to igniting the lights on the tall tree.
The Christmas tree joins a vast array of lighting displays in the downtown area. Semore Park had its usual inflatables, but on Main Street there was a light show.
The decorated lights in one of the burned out building lots was put to music by the Music Production Class at Wagoner High School.
Band Director Jeremy Williams along with the class set the lights to move with the music. It reminds one of what Broken Arrow’s Rhema Bible Church does on its grounds.
The Wagoner light show goes from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly. There is no charge and the music can be listened to while in your car by going to 93.5 FM.