A November 5 fire that destroyed D&J’s Auto Clinic at 502 E. Cherokee in Wagoner is believed to have been electrical in nature. The business, owned by Jason Smith, has occupied the location across from the Carnegie Library for about a year and a half.
There were two people in the building at the time and neither one was injured.
Loss estimates have yet to be determined.
Firefighters were paged out at 8:13 a.m. When they arrived on scene, large vents on top of the building were boiling with heavy smoke. Billowing black smoke could be seen for several miles.
Smith told the American-Tribune he was unaware of the fire until Jeff Patterson came in shortly after the shop opened and said he saw smoke coming out of the roof.
“We went out back and looked and smoke was coming out through the vents on the roof. That’s the only way we knew it was burning. There was no smoke in the shop or burning where we were at,” he noted. “It was burning way above it and we didn’t see anything down below. When fire responders got there, we pulled a tile down and you could see the electrical lines just sparking.
“We had just walked in the shop and weren’t there for very long ... then here we go!”
Smith and his son, employee Matthew Smith, were able to get three cars out of the shop before they had to evacuate. Four vehicles inside the building, as well as a car and boat in the parking lot, were destroyed.
Several automobiles in the parking lot were able to be successfully moved from the building.
People came from everywhere to help in the emergency situation.
Wagoner Fire Chief Kelly Grooms said explosions heard from inside the shop could have been gas tanks exploding or tires blowing up.
“Some of that could have contributed to the wall falling,” he added.
While firefighters from Wagoner, Toppers and Whitehorn Cove battled the blaze, City of Wagoner utility crews were on scene to loosen utility lines.
Grooms said siding on the building immediately east of D&J’s Auto Clinic melted from the intense heat. Whitehorn Cove firefighters kept the building cooled down to prevent a fire from starting.
“It could have been a problem had the fire spread to that house, forcing us to spread resources out,” the fire chief noted. “We have two (Wagoner) firefighters on shift and another full timer who were here, along with several volunteers. This would have been a whole different thing without our volunteers.”
“We also have county-wide volunteers in that we get help from other departments,” Grooms added. “A few Tulsa firefighters who were going through town stopped to help and Wagoner County Emergency Management Assistant Director Brandon Wren conducted safety checks to make sure everyone was okay.”
Smith said he appreciates everything everyone tried to do to save his business.
“That is an old building and the wood has been there since the 1940s. They were trying to put out a fire with kindling,” he said. “They did an excellent job keeping it from burning the house beside us down and the other vehicles outside. All I can say is thank you!
“Those first responder guys ran in there not knowing what they were getting into. My hat is off to them. It took them all, and if someone hadn’t been there, it would have been worse.”
Smith, a basic Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who also works part-time with Wagoner EMS, noted that his shop cat, Ossa, was able to get out of the burning building and is safe at home.
“We are not new to a fire. Our house burned three years ago and Ossa was in that fire. We saved her from that and took her to the shop when we didn’t have a home yet,” he noted. “She has now made it through two fires.”
Starting Over
Three days after the fire on November 8, Smith signed papers for a new building. D&J’s Auto Clinic has re-opened at 1007 S. Johnson St., just off of Highway 69 on the corner of Johnson St. and S.W. 9th Street next to Redbud Park.
“The shop already has lifts in it and an air compressor. We’re anxious to go to work,” Smith said. “We have had a lot of people make donations and give us items to go with the small hand tools we were able to get out. We’re not going to miss a beat.”
A Go Fund Me page was also set up to help offset expenses to start over.
Smith said his shop hours will remain Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Tuesday’s fire at D&J’s Auto Clinic is the third structure fire Wagoner firefighters were called out for within the past week. Residential fire calls included an attic fire and a grease fire that spread into an attic.