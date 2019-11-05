The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce will present the inaugural Business Showcase in the Civic Center at 301 S. Grant on Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is an opportunity to listen to business professionals as well as participating in networking. There is no admission fee this year.
There will be vendors and speakers throughout the day. The first 200 attendees will receive a free Advance America tote bag.
Here is the schedule of speakers:
• 9-10 a.m.: Ken Thompson of RCM Accounting and Tax. Thompson has 24 years in public and private accounting. He has served a variety of companies, organizations and high wealth individuals with emphasis in Tax Compliance and Planning as well as business consulting.
• 10-11 a.m.: Susan Bates of REI Business Lending. REI helps fund small businesses. Bates will talk on “What Lenders Look For” which discusses the five C’s of credit.
• 11-noon: Traci Baker of Traci Baker Photography. Baker is an accomplished photographer and entrepreneur. Baker will discuss the five things you need to know about social media to boost your business.
• Noon-1 p.m.: Break for lunch.
• 1-2 p.m.: ABC Salon and Chelsea Jones of Mary Kay Cosmetics. This discussion will focus on work hairstyles, makeup and professional attire.
• 2-3 p.m.: Advance America. This discussion will focus on the customer service class.
• 3-4 p.m.: Anita Shipman of Shipman Funeral Home. Shipman will give a rare look at the behind the scenes of Shipman Funeral Home.
For questions about the event, call the Chamber office at 918-485-3414.