2020-01-22 wcat-erika slade sings

Erika Slade, right, helps lead the audience in a song during the Martin Luther King celebration “The Color of Our Lives” at Wagoner’s Civic Center on Monday, Jan. 20. Slade also helped with the dance team from Unity Temple Family Church of Inola. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Erika Slade, right, helps lead the audience in a song during the Martin Luther King celebration “The Color of Our Lives” at Wagoner’s Civic Center on Monday, Jan. 20. Slade also helped with the dance team from Unity Temple Family Church of Inola.

Tags