Hannah Grace of Oktaha and Kaleb Dorr of Wagoner were honored by the Shriners and the Bedouin Shrine Classic basketball tournament as poster children for the three-day event held Jan. 9-11 in Muskogee and Fort Gibson.
Door was honored for a second time. The other occasion was in 2010.
“We are so honored to have Kaleb and Hannah as our Shrine Children,” Potentate David Ross said. “Like the other 700 children in northeast Oklahoma, they will receive treatments at our hospital regardless of insurance or ability to pay.”
Kaleb has a genetic blood disorder and was born without bones in his forearms. He has needed many surgeries and bone grafts. He will also to have knee replacements when he gets older.
“He doesn’t remember the first time the Shriners honored him, because he was too young,” said Kim Dorr, his mother. “But he’s excited about this week and being able to hand out the awards to the teams.
“I think it’s awesome for the Shiners to do this for him. We’re very appreciative what they’ve done for him. We think it’s awesome.”